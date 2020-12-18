Watch Mom Online: Season 8 Episode 5

Did Tammy get through to Jill?

On Mom Season 8 Episode 5, there were some big concerns that Jill was sending the wrong messages to the young girls they were mentoring.

Meanwhile, Bonnie grew concerned about Adam's safety when he decided to go skiing for the first time since the accident.

Elsewhere, Christie called home ahead of the holidays with another big announcement.

Use the video above to watch Mom online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.