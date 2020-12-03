Watch SEAL Team Online: Season 4 Episode 1

Who did not survive the latest deadly encounter?

On SEAL Team Season 4 Episode 1, the Bravo team entered enemy territory in the snowy Spin Ghar Mountain Range.

With Al-Hazred up for grabs, they had to make a devastating plea for help when they were caught.

Jason and Cerberus were separated from the team, leading to some wild action scenes as Jason tried to unite his team.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.