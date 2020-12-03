Watch SEAL Team Online: Season 4 Episode 1

Who did not survive the latest deadly encounter?

On SEAL Team Season 4 Episode 1, the Bravo team entered enemy territory in the snowy Spin Ghar Mountain Range.

Searching For Jason - SEAL Team

With Al-Hazred up for grabs, they had to make a devastating plea for help when they were caught. 

Jason and Cerberus were separated from the team, leading to some wild action scenes as Jason tried to unite his team. 

TV Renewal Scorecard: What's Canceled? What's Renewed?
SEAL Team Season 4 Episode 1 Quotes

Hey! Flip the switch! Focus up!

Jason

Dude [Jason] puts it on the line for all you guys and this is the thanks he gets.

Thirty Mike

