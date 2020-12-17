Watch SEAL Team Online: Season 4 Episode 4

at .

Did Bravo Team end for good?

On SEAL Team Season 4 Episode 4, Warrant Officer Ray Perry was missing following an explosion in Tunisia.

New Roles - SEAL Team Season 4 Episode 3

But the rest of his former team worried they wouldn't be able to help him when they had no jurisdiction over saving his life.

After a string of exits, did anyone get a happy ending, or was it continued misery for them?

Watch SEAL Team Season 4 Episode 4 Online

Use the video above to watch SEAL Team online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

TV Renewal Scorecard: What's Canceled? What's Renewed?
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

SEAL Team Season 4 Episode 4 Quotes

I always took comfort in knowing that if something happens, he has his teammates looking out for him.

Naima [to Jason]

That's not how it works over there. There's nothing I can do.

Jason [to Sonny]

SEAL Team Season 4 Episode 4

SEAL Team Season 4 Episode 4 Photos

Worried About Ray - SEAL Team Season 4 Episode 4
Shocking News - SEAL Team Season 4 Episode 4
Captain Confrontation - SEAL Team Season 4 Episode 4
Sonny Ponders - SEAL Team Season 4 Episode 4
Jason Hunts - SEAL Team Season 4 Episode 4
On The Prowl - SEAL Team Season 4 Episode 4
  1. SEAL Team
  2. SEAL Team Season 4
  3. SEAL Team Season 4 Episode 4
  4. Watch SEAL Team Online: Season 4 Episode 4