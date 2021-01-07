90 Day Fiance's Tim Clarkson and Melyza Zeta: It's Over!

It's the end of the line for another couple from the expansive 90 Day Fiance franchise.

Tim Clarkson and Melyza Zeta were hardly the most exciting couple on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 2, but fans were left with several questions when the season concluded without a conclusive ending for them.

As fans questioned what happened next, Tim and Melyza did not reveal any of the tea on social media, likely due to an NDA they would have signed to prevent spoilers from their story leaking ahead of time.

With no Tell All on the horizon, Discovery+ announced that 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Stricks Back would be an exclusive series for the new streamer, and fans learned quickly what became of the couple.

Tim said the following on the premiere of the reality series:

“Well, since the last time you saw us, me and Melyza aren’t together and things haven’t been the greatest between us since then.”

So, there we have it. Another 90 Day Fiance couple has called time on their romance, but this one was hardly surprising.

If you watch 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way online, you know that Tim revealed he'd cheated on Melyza with a co-worker.

His reason?

He claimed that he felt "lonely" because he and Melyza were in different countries. The series then charted his move to Colombia, and there were a string of tense scenes.

Melyza's parents were hardly supportive of the relationship because of the cheating, but the relationship did not seem to work, at least on the screen.

Fans picked up on the way they didn't seem interested in making things work, and it all seemed over when Melyza announced that she had slept with another man while they were on a break.

Their journey ended on a somewhat hopeful note, despite Tim leaving Colombia to return to America.

He vowed to return to be with Melyza at some point, but he never did, and the kaput couple managed to keep fans guessing about their relationship by staying in contact via social media.

