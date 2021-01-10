And Just Like That... The Sex and The City Revival Greenlit at HBO Max

Although some important people in front and behind the cameras won't be along for the adventure, HBO Max has given the Sex and the City revival a greenlight.

And Just Like That... is the title of the new series and will star Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristen Davis, and former NY gubernatorial candidate Cynthia Nixon.

That's right! Carrie, Charlotte, and Miranda are going to set the city on fire... again.

Those who won't be along for the ride?

Darren Star, the original series' creator, is very busy elsewhere, so Michael Patrick King, an Emmy-winning director for Sex and the City, will be taking over the reins after writing and directing both feature films.

Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha, is not involved. There was a known feud between Cattrall and Parker, and in 2017, Cattrall put a pin in speculation that she'd be involved with any future endeavors, even going so far as to suggest a recast, preferably with a person of color.

So what can we expect from the new series?

The women are in their 50s now. We know that, at the very least, Miranda and Charlotte will be mothers to young adults. There is no doubt their lives have significantly since we first met any of them.

But first and foremost, they have remained friends through middle life. Given the struggles women in their 50s deal with regularly, I'd love to see And Just Like That... dig deep into what friendships are like, of course.

But it would also be worthwhile to take on broader issues that don't get their just desserts on TV, such as peri-menopause and bodily changes on the horizon, and forever feeling decades younger emotionally, while the calendar whisks you into uncharted waters.

"I grew up with these characters, and I can’t wait to see how their story has evolved in this new chapter, with the honesty, poignancy, humor, and the beloved city that has always defined them,” said Sarah Aubrey, head of originals at HBO Max.

The series is on the hunt for a showrunner, and staffing the writers' room is also underway, and filming is expected to begin in late spring in New York.

I'm pleased that the show will not be a replica in name as well as characters because it resets expectations. It's easy to fall into old patterns when reviving a show, but And Just Like That... could be a richly rewarding new chapter in the Sex and the City universe.

The plan is that the first season will be ten episodes. Given the many detours productions take of late, they will be forgiven if things don't turn out as planned.

Take a look at the announcement from Sarah Jessica Parker.

Are you excited for this new chapter in the Sex and the City universe?

Drop us a line below to tell us why you might be tuning in and why you might not tune in at all.

Carissa Pavlica is the managing editor and a staff writer and critic for TV Fanatic. She's a member of the Critic's Choice Association, enjoys mentoring writers, cats, and passionately discussing the nuances of television and film. Follow her on Twitter and email her here at TV Fanatic.