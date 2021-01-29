Armie Hammer Exits The Godfather Series Amid Social Media Scandal

Armie Hammer is exiting another project.

According to multiple reports, the actor is no longer a part of Paramount+'s The Godfather series, The Offer.

Hammer was announced last month as the lead of the 10-episode limited series that tells the story of the making of the 1972 movie.

He was set to play Al Ruddy, the producer responsible for bringing the movie to fruition.

The news comes weeks after he exited the Jennifer Lopez rom-com Shotgun Wedding as allegations about his personal life swirled.

Hammer has shut down claims that leaving the rom-com was due to the alleged direct-messaging scandal.

“I’m not responding to these bulls—t claims, but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot in good conscience now leave my children for four months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic,” he told TMZ at the time.

“Lionsgate is supporting me in this, and I’m grateful to them for that.”

A production source told People at the time, "Given the imminent start date of Shotgun Wedding, Armie has requested to step away from the film and we support him in his decision."

The actor, who has also appeared in movies such as Call Me By Your Name and The Social Network, was all over the headlines earlier this month when multiple women came forward accusing him of sending graphic messages on social media.

The alleged messages detailed cannibalism and rape fantasies.

Paige Lorenze, Hammer's ex-girlfriend, was one of the women who came forward and detailed her relationship with the star in an interview with the Daily Mail.

The model dated the actor in 2020 and alleged that he carved his initial into her lower hip and characterized their relationship as “a real-life Fifty Shades of Grey without the love.”

She alleged that he “really thought that his fantasies were normal behavior in the BDSM, non-normative, sexual kink community.”

She added that someone can be “just as traumatized by consensual sex.”

“It’s unacceptable that he coerces women into agreeing to let him hurt them.”

Courtney Vucekovich, another of Armie's ex-girlfriends, also spoke out against the actor in an interview with Page Six.

“He said to me he wants to break my rib and barbecue and eat it,” she told the publication.

“Fuck, that was weird. He says, ‘I want to take a bite out of you.’ If I had a little cut on my hand, he’d like suck it or lick it. That’s about as weird as we got," she added.

"These assertions about Mr. Hammer are patently untrue. Any interactions with this person, or any partner of his, were completely consensual in that they were fully discussed, agreed upon, and mutually participatory," Hammer’s attorney later released in a statement.

"The stories being perpetuated in the media are a misguided attempt to present a one-sided narrative with the goal of tarnishing Mr. Hammer’s reputation, and communications from the individuals involved prove that."

Casting is now underway on The Offer to find a replacement for the actor.

Hammer's most recent movie was Rebecca on Netflix in 2020, but he has three movies in post-production for release this year:

Crisis, Death on the Nile, and Next Goal Wins.

