Bridgerton Emerges as Huge Hit for Netflix, Becomes Fifth-Largest Original Series Premiere

Shonda Rhimes' first Netflix original series is already a hit.

The streamer announced Monday that the royal drama is on track to be sampled by over 63 million households in its first four weeks of release.

This would put the series behind only The Witcher Season 1, Stranger Things Season 3, Money Heist Part 4, and Tiger King atop the streamer's original series launches.

It's certainly a big number, but we need to remember that Netflix reports on these numbers based on subscribers who have watched at least two minutes of the content.

This means that it's possible only those few minutes were watched, but still, this does signal that there was a lot of sampling for the series, which bowed on Christmas Day.

"From Shondaland and Creator Chris Van Dusen, Bridgerton follows Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor), the eldest daughter of the powerful Bridgerton family as she makes her debut onto Regency London’s competitive marriage market," reads Netflix's official description of the series.

"Hoping to follow in her parent’s footsteps and find a match sparked by true love, Daphne’s prospects initially seem to be unrivaled," it continues.

"But as her older brother begins to rule out her potential suitors, the high society scandal sheet written by the mysterious Lady Whistledown (voiced by Julie Andrews) casts aspersions on Daphne."

"Enter the highly desirable and rebellious Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page), committed bachelor and the catch of the season for the debutantes’ mamas."

"Despite proclaiming that they want nothing the other has to offer, their attraction is undeniable and sparks fly as they find themselves engaged in an increasing battle of wits while navigating society’s expectations for their future," it concludes.

The robust cast also includes Jonathan Bailey (Anthony Bridgerton), Nicola Coughlan (Penelope Featherington), Claudia Jessie (Eloise Bridgerton), Ruby Barker (Marina Thompson),Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury), Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte), Luke Thompson (Benedict Bridgerton), Luke Newton (Colin Bridgerton), and Ruby Stokes (Francesca Bridgerton).

The cast is rounded out by Will Tilston (Gregory Bridgerton), Florence Hunt (Hyacinth Bridgerton), Ruth Gemmell (Lady Violet Bridgerton), Bessie Carter (Prudence Featherington), Harriet Cains (Philipa Featherington), Polly Walker (Lady Portia Featherington), Ben Miller (Lord Featherington), Kathryn Drysdale (Genevieve Delacroix), Sabrina Bartlett (Siena Rosso), Martins Imhangbe (Will Mondrich), and Lorraine Ashbourne (Mrs. Varley).

The news of the success of the series comes just weeks after Netflix announced that limited series, The Queen's Gambit, drew 62 million viewers.

