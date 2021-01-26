Law & Order: SVU: Mariska Hargitay Confirms Appearance on Elliot Stabler Spinoff

It looks like fans of Law & Order: SVU will be getting many scenes featuring Mariska Hargitay's Olivia Benson and Christopher Meloni's Elliot Stabler.

Months after it was revealed that Meloni would return to SVU for an episode, it has now been revealed that Olivia will also cross over to Law & Order: Organized Crimes.

Hargitay took to social media to show off some first-look photos of herself on the new series's set.

"It's all happening. OC PTL," she captioned a bunch of photos of the set to her social media followers.

Meloni abruptly exited SVU back in 2011 due to a contract dispute, but all appears to be right in the world of Law & Order, and he's headed back to the universe.

"There are a lot of unanswered questions about how he left, why the silence vis-à-vis Olivia Benson," Christopher revealed on The Talk last summer.

"I think, in real terms, society, and what we are dealing with in society, has changed dramatically. So, I think you have to address that. And, I think the person Elliot was, I think we all evolve. I think all those things are going to be put into play."

The drama features Christopher Meloni reprising his beloved role as Elliot Stabler, who returns to the NYPD to battle organized crime after a devastating personal loss.

However, the city and police department have changed dramatically in the decade he's been away, and he must adapt to a criminal justice system in the midst of its own moment of reckoning.

Throughout the series, we will follow Stabler's journey to find absolution and rebuild his life, while leading a new elite task force that is taking apart the city's most powerful criminal syndicates one by one.

It's been a long and winding road to the screen for Organized Crimes, which was delayed due to the pandemic and leadership changes behind the scenes.

It was originally set to premiere last fall, but NBC has postponed the series.

What are your thoughts on Hargitay making her way to the spinoff?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.