Love Island: Caleb Corprew Addresses Death Threats Following Split From Justine Ndiba

Love Island USA champion Caleb Corprew is opening up about death threats he has received since announcing his split from Justin Ndiba.

The couple announced their split just days ago, three months after winning the CBS dating series.

Now, Caleb is speaking out on Instagram about the response from supposed fans to the news.

"What a strange feeling it is to wake up to death threats," he began the post.

"It is simply impossible to fully capture the complexity of one's identity or character through a screen. Not through a couple feed posts each week or stories on your phone screen," he continued.

"Not even through an hour a day five days a week for a month on your TV screen."

"Some of you will be disappointed to see that I am indeed the same private and cerebral man you have taken some time to get to know. Not a man seeking to prove others wrong but a man with an understanding that my time on earth is limited and my body is merely a vessel for my soul."

"I choose to spend my time on pursuing the things that I find fulfilment in, like gaining a greater understanding of the world around me while also remembering the fact that I know nothing about the world around me."

He continued: "There have been several accusations against my character since the moment I entered the public eye. I have repeatedly and will continue to choose not to combat or speak out against the hate."

"Of course, generally speaking I will avoid over exposure to negativity but I also understand that naturally I will come across it. To the hate I encounter… I will process, reflect, and think to myself, 'What can I learn from this?' Like I try to do with all things I experience in life."

The reality star closed his message by saying he's fine, writing: "I am okay and find comfort in knowing things will only get better moving forward. I promise."

Caleb and Justine emerged as fan-favorites when they coupled up on the series' second season.

But it came to an end a few days ago when Ndiba broke the news of their split.

"It's truly a strange feeling to be typing this out but I understand my reality is now having to share some aspects of my life with you all regardless of how private I'd like to remain at times," she began her message. "This is extremely difficult for me to express," she continued.

"But out of respect for those of you who supported me, and rode for me, I want you to know that Caleb and I are no longer together."

"I do ask for time as I continue to go through the process of heartbreak and healing as this has all been very hard for me," she shared.

"I cannot thank you all enough for the love and support to this point and I hope that it may continue as we move forward as individuals."

"As many of you already know, Justine and I are no longer together," Caleb shared one day later.

"I wish her the absolute best and much-continued success as God blesses her with new opportunities and adventures."

"This announcement has been one that we have wrestled with for some time now," he admitted. "Not knowing exactly when or how to deliver it."

"The nature in which we met and fell for each other comes with a unique set of obstacles that nothing in life can ever prepare you for," he explained.

"We genuinely appreciate those of you who have supported us and thank you in advance to those of you who will continue supporting us as individuals moving forward. It is an unexplainable feeling to give yourself to the world and the world asks for more of you in return."

He added, "I hope those of you who have supported us will choose compassion over condemnation during this difficult time. Myself, Justine, our loved ones, etc. are all real people with real emotions who love and hurt hard."

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.