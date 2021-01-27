Nancy Drew Spinoff Finds Its Tom Swift

The CW's spinoff of Nancy Drew has found its lead.

Being Mary Jane's Tian Richards has nabbed the title role in the potential spinoff titled Tom Swift.

Tom Swift follows the “serialized adventures of the billionaire inventor who is thrust into a world of sci-fi conspiracy and unexplained phenomena after the shocking disappearance of his father."

"Tom takes to the road on a quest to unravel the truth, leaving behind the comforts of his usual moneyed lifestyle, all while fighting to stay one step ahead of an Illuminati-scale group hell-bent on stopping him."

"Tom’s missions will require his genius and flair for innovation guided by love, romance, friendship and the mysteries of the universe yet-unsolved.”

Swift is set to appear in an episode of Nancy Drew Season 2, with Nancy coming face-to-face with him during one of her ill-fated investigations.

Melinda Hsu Taylor and Noga Landau, showrunner and co-creator of Nancy Drew, created the new project alongside Cameron Johnson. They will all serve as writers and Executive Producers on the potential series.

It's unclear what episode will of the parent series will bring Tom into the action, but it will be nice to have a fresh spin on the character.

In recent years, The CW has largely opted to extend franchise as opposed to starting new IPs due to the potential built-in audience that comes with such a project.

The network recently declined to move forward with the latest Arrowverse spinoff Green Arrow & the Canaries, while The 100's prequel is still being discussed.

The CW, as a whole, is packed to the rafters with content due to the COVID-19 delays, which shuttered production on its roster of shows for several months.

The network recently returned to originals, but several shows are still awaiting premiere dates.

