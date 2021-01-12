Netflix Apologizes for 'Hurtful' Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Tweet

Netflix has apologized following backlash at a tweet shared by Chilling Adventures of Sabrina's official Twitter account.

The tweet – which has since been deleted – included behind-the-scenes images of the Sabrina cast covered in fake blood.

The caption on the post read: "Sunday bloody Sunday."

Bloody Sunday refers to the Bogside Massacre of 1972, in which 14 people were shot and killed by British soldiers during a protest in Derry, Northern Ireland.

Followers quickly hit out at the Twitter account because of the way the post was worded, prompting Netflix to swiftly delete the offending post.

“I think at least someone behind this account should perhaps look at the replies and maybe Google ‘Bloody Sunday’,” another added.

“Please take a minute to read your caption, then put it into google. Then apologise to your Irish fans and anyone who was affected by the atrocities,” wrote another user in the comments section.

“Apologise for joking about bloody sunday,” a third said.

“One of the darkest days of irish history is NOT a punchline for americans. many of us come from families personally affected by the events of the troubles. you wouldn’t have joked about 9/11. don’t joke about that.”

"This is such a joke if a caption, there are still people alive that were affected by the horrors of bloody Sunday," another user wrote.

"Its not a quirky caption, it was a day of violence that resulted in deaths."

Netflix has since responded to the backlash.

"Our tweet was unacceptable and has since been removed. We are very sorry for the hurt and distress it caused," the streamer said in a statement to Deadline.

The series recently returned for its fourth -- and final -- season.

Kiernan Shipka, Miranda Otto, Ross Lynch, Lucy Davis, Chance Perdomo, Michelle Gomez, Jaz Sinclair, Lachlan Watson, Gavin Leatherwood, Tati Gabrielle, Adeline Rudolph, Abigail Cowen, and Richard Coyle starred in the show.

