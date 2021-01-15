Netflix Reveals Selena: The Series Part 2 Launch Date

Viewers who embraced Selena: The Series late last year do not have long to wait for the final chapter.

Netflix announced on Friday that all episodes of Part 2 will be available to stream Friday, May 14.

The streamer also revealed that the series was watched by 25 million households in its first 28 days, solidifying itself as a huge success.

Selena: The Series is a coming-of-age story following Selena (The Walking Dead's Christian Serratos) as her dreams come true and all the heart-wrenching and life-changing choices she and her family have to make as they navigate success, family, and music.

The cast also includes Gabriel Chavarria, Ricardo Chavira, Noemí Gonzalez, Seidy López, Jesse Posey, and Natasha Perez.

“When Selena Quintanilla burst onto the Tejano music scene in the ‘80s, her dream was to make music that celebrated both her Latin roots and her Mexican-American upbringing. She ultimately brought these two worlds together, leaving behind a timeless legacy that still resonates with generations of fans around the world,” said Francisco Ramos, VP of Latin American Originals.

“We had the same hopes when we released Selena: The Series in December on Netflix. We wanted to pay tribute to the young girl with big dreams and an even bigger voice, and honor her incredible rise from performing local gigs with her family to gracing some of the world’s biggest stages,” he added.

"We’re looking forward to continuing this journey when the highly anticipated conclusion of this two-part series premieres globally on May 14.”

Netflix also dropped the logline for the final nine episodes:

Now on the brink of stardom, Selena Quintanilla’s journey through the Tejano music world continues. Learning how to handle her newfound success, Selena struggles to balance, family, love, and a burgeoning career.

It's nice that fans will not have to wait long for the final episodes. It's been tough in recent months with many shows getting delayed by months, so knowing the series will be back in a few months is good.

What are your thoughts on the news?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.