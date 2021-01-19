Watch 9-1-1 Online: Season 4 Episode 1

Did the 118 manage to save everyone?

On 9-1-1 Season 4 Episode 1, the Hollywood Reservoir dam broke, and there was a whole lot of intensity. 

Bobby Looks Back - 9-1-1 Season 4 Episode 1

With a massive mudslide on the horizon, Athena tried to save everyone she could. 

While the 118 thought that COVID-19 closures would mean less people around, they quickly realized there were a lot hanging around the area of the accident. 

Elsewhere, Buck revealed he was dating a new person.

9-1-1 Season 4 Episode 1 Quotes

Hen: Bobby what happened to Athena was devastating. It made her question everything, her ability to do the job. I mean, that can't be any easy thing for a woman who counts on nobody but herself. There's a reason she drives that L car, Bobby.
Bobby: No partner.

Albert: Hey, hey, hey. Don't worry. Howard will be home soon he's just, um, scared.
Maddie: Isn't everybody?

