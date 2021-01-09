Watch Blue Bloods Online: Season 11 Episode 4

Did Frank make the right decision about Allison?

On Blue Bloods Season 11 Episode 4, he had to weigh up his options about allowing the officer to return to the field.

Helping His Fellow Officer - Blue Bloods Season 11 Episode 4

Meanwhile, Erin was conflicted by the weight of her authority in the sentencing of a man guilty of vehicular homicide.

Elsewhere, Danny and Baez pursued a rideshare rapist who evaded the law for months.

Blue Bloods Season 11 Episode 4 Quotes

Eddie: No guts, no glory.
WItten: If you keep eating like that, you'll have no guts cause you'll have a hole in them.

Now the defense says that the defendant has a wife and two kids. Do not allow yourself to be distracted by sympathy for him. Diane Thomas lost her only kid. She doesn't need sympathy. She needs justice.

Erin

Blue Bloods Season 11 Episode 4

