Watch Blue Bloods Online: Season 11 Episode 5

Did Eddie and her partner fake a criminal incident?

On Blue Bloods Season 11 Episode 5, a member of the public came forward to accuse the two officers after they were awarded for a big show of heroism.

Meanwhile, Frank dug deep into a decades-long history of cash payments his father had been making to an unknown recipient.

Elsewhere, Sean contended with his school locker being vandalized as a result of anti-police sentiment.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.