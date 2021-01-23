Watch Blue Bloods Online: Season 11 Episode 5

at .

Did Eddie and her partner fake a criminal incident?

On Blue Bloods Season 11 Episode 5,  a member of the public came forward to accuse the two officers after they were awarded for a big show of heroism.

Caught Between Brothers - Blue Bloods Season 11 Episode 5

Meanwhile, Frank dug deep into a decades-long history of cash payments his father had been making to an unknown recipient.

Elsewhere, Sean contended with his school locker being vandalized as a result of anti-police sentiment.

Watch Blue Bloods Season 11 Episode 5 Online

Use the video above to watch Blue Bloods online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Blue Bloods Season 11 Episode 5 Quotes

Eddie: Let me see that again.
Witten: Excuse me! You're happily married.
Eddie: You can look at the menu even though you're not going to order, you know.

10,000 dollar currency band, minus the currency. Guess that's not traceable.

Danny

Blue Bloods Season 11 Episode 5

Blue Bloods Season 11 Episode 5 Photos

An Active Shooter/Tall - Blue Bloods Season 11 Episode 5
Anti-Police Sentiment - Blue Bloods Season 11 Episode 5
Solving a Father's Death - Blue Bloods Season 11 Episode 5
Caught Between Brothers - Blue Bloods Season 11 Episode 5
Sibling Rivalry - Blue Bloods Season 11 Episode 5
  1. Blue Bloods
  2. Blue Bloods Season 11
  3. Blue Bloods Season 11 Episode 5
  4. Watch Blue Bloods Online: Season 11 Episode 5