Watch Last Man Standing Online: Season 9 Episode 1

What became of the Baxters?

On Last Man Standing Season 9 Episode 1, the series returned after a lengthy hiatus with a series of time jumps.

We got to witness Vanessa and Mike getting two new grandchildren, while Mandy and Kyle moved in with them.

Unfortunately, the two sides bickered over how to navigate the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Chuck desperately hoped it was last call on Ed's mixology happy hour.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.