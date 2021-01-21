Watch Nancy Drew Online: Season 2 Episode 1

at .

Did every member of the Drew Crew survive their latest brush with death?

On Nancy Drew Season 2 Episode, they learned that they were all fated to die, so they went on a mission to change the future.

Ace is Thinking - Nancy Drew Season 2 Episode 1

However, they all recognized they would have their work cut out if they didn't want a loved one to take their place.

Elsewhere, Nancy was introduced to another new mystery involving everyone in town.

Nancy Drew Season 2 Episode 1

Nancy Drew Season 2 Episode 1 Quotes

Nick: Hey, Nancy was right. Spiraling about fear won't get us anywhere.
Ace: She was just saying that for moral. I don't think she believes it herself.
Nick: It's not like you to have doubts about Nancy. You were ready to drink poison for her.

Bess: Maybe these are visions of what could potentially happen. You know, not actually our future.
Ace: Like a proposed death. Like a serving suggestion on a waffle box.

Nancy Drew Season 2 Episode 1

Nancy Drew Season 2 Episode 1 Photos

What's the Plan? - Nancy Drew Season 2 Episode 1
Peeping - Nancy Drew Season 2 Episode 1
Ace is Thinking - Nancy Drew Season 2 Episode 1
Nick - Nancy Drew Season 2 Episode 1
Carson's Here - Nancy Drew Season 2 Episode 1
Nancy's Shocked - Nancy Drew Season 2 Episode 1
