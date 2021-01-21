Watch Nancy Drew Online: Season 2 Episode 1

Did every member of the Drew Crew survive their latest brush with death?

On Nancy Drew Season 2 Episode, they learned that they were all fated to die, so they went on a mission to change the future.

However, they all recognized they would have their work cut out if they didn't want a loved one to take their place.

Elsewhere, Nancy was introduced to another new mystery involving everyone in town.

Use the video above to watch Nancy Drew online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.