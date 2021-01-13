Watch Prodigal Son Online: Season 2 Episode 1

Did Bright take down his sister?

On Prodigal Son Season 2 Episode 1, Bright's personal life was in a state of disarray after the stunning truth about the girl in the box was revealed.

Back at it Again - Tall - Prodigal Son Season 2 Episode 1

Meanwhile, Jessica's past also seemed close to becoming public knowledge, something that caused a lot of problems for the family image.

How did Bright's father feel about everything happening in such a short space of time?

Prodigal Son Season 2 Episode 1 Quotes

Dani: Bright! You were supposed to wait for us to anchor the tether.
Malcolm: Seems like you anchored the tether.
JT: Anchor that tether, Edrisa!
Edrisa: On it! I went through a light bondage phase in Hoboken. I'm great with knots.

This ledge is taken.

Malcolm

