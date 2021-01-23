Watch The Blacklist Online: Season 8 Episode 3

Did Elizabeth manage to get the upper hand?

Loyalties were tested on The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 3, as everyone was split over which side to choose in the quest for vengeance.

Instigating Mother - The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 2

With the death of her mother weighing heavily on her, Elizabeth had to make a daring decision that could ruin her life.

Meanwhile, Red's latest mission with the Task Force threatened to change everything.

The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 3 Quotes

Liz: He killed her.
Cooper: Thank God you're OK.
Liz: Did you hear what I said?

Where are you going, Liz? What are you doing?

Aram

