Watch The Rookie Online: Season 3 Episode 1

How did Nolan feel about the end of his training?

On The Rookie Season 3 Episode 1, Nolan and the other candidates started to realize that things were changing, and they had to adapt. 

Nick Looks Broken Up - The Rookie Season 2 Episode 20

With Nolan's pursuit of the truth continuing to plague him, he had to make a huge call about his career when he seemed like he was in mortal danger. 

Was there a place for any of the candidates when it was said and done?

The Rookie Season 3 Episode 1 Quotes

Wesley: Is everything all right?
Angela: No, everything is a dumpster fire. Two cops are dead and I’m here to get a warrant on a friend of mine.
Wesley: Is there anything else bothering you?

Forget about your job, Nolan. I’m trying to keep you out of prison.

Wesley

The Rookie Season 3 Episode 1 Photos

Sgt. Grey's Frustration - The Rookie Season 3 Episode 1
Facing the Consequences - The Rookie Season 3 Episode 1
Surprising News - The Rookie Season 3 Episode 1
Nolan Surrenders - The Rookie Season 3 Episode 1
Jackson Questions Everything - The Rookie Season 3 Episode 1
Harper's In Trouble - The Rookie Season 3 Episode 1
