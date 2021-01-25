Watch The Rookie Online: Season 3 Episode 4

Did Sergeant Grey find a way to bring peace to the precinct?

On The Rookie Season 3 Episode 4, Grey opened up about his new relationship with his training officer escalating, leading to a wild turn of events.

Meanwhile, Officer Nolan tried to work on a plan to bring a deranged killer out of hiding.

But who did he put in harm's way in his quest for answers?

Use the video above to watch The Rookie online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.