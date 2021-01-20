Watch Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Online: Season 2 Episode 3

Did Zoey find out the truth about what was plaguing her?

On Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 2 Episode 3, our titular lead was haunted by bad dreams that started to affect her personal life.

Mackenzie - Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 2 Episode 3

With work busy, she turned to someone who she deemed to have a perfect life.

Meanwhile, Jenna helped Maggie find her creative spark after some big changes in her life hindered her progress.

Watch Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 2 Episode 3 Online

Use the video above to watch Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist online right here via TV Fanatic.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic.

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 2 Episode 3 Quotes

Emily: It feels wrong to be mad at a baby, but who waits until daylight to finally fall asleep?
David: He doesn’t respect us. He’s clearly a sadist. He must get that from your side of the family.
Jenna: Good morning family.
David: If you wake up my baby right now, I will literally kill you. I meant that in the nicest way possible.
Jenna: Hello, Miles. Are you still asleep because your room is so boring?
Emily: What do you mean? It’s cute.
Jenna: There is nothing on the walls. It’s like a prison for babies.
David: I guess we’ve been too busy keeping another human alive to worry about home décor.

Max: What’s going on? Are you OK?
Zoey: Yeah, just waking up strong like you do.
Max: Well, did you have a bad dream because we could stop watching documentaries on serial killers before bed.
Zoey: That might help.

