Watch Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Online: Season 2 Episode 4

Did Mo and Max come to an agreement?

On Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 2 Episode 4, things took a turn for them when they could not agree on how to pursue their next big opportunity.

Simon interviewed - Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 2 Episode 4

Meanwhile, Zoey vowed to choose happiness, but she quickly realized that the world works in mysterious ways.

Elsewhere, David was forced to re-evaluate his priorities when his past came back to haunt him.

Simon: This is actually my first interview as company spokesperson.
Tatiana: Don’t worry. I’ll go easy on you. I don’t want to ruin the sanctity of the first all-Black meeting at SPRQPoint.
Simon: Nah, we’ve actually had a few of those. We pride ourselves on our diversity.
Tatiana: Oh please. I saw so many white people in the lobby, I thought I stumbled into a cooking class.

Zoey: I don’t get how you’re so upbeat. I mean your drinks were just universally maligned, and you’re already coming up with new ones.
Mo: Unlike some people, I don’t want to wallow. I did enough of that with Eddie, and now that the boy is gone, I’m trying to get some positive vibes up in here.
Zoey: Can you explain to me how. Is it just saying it out loud?
Mo: Yes. I wake up each morning choosing to be happy.
Zoey: I wish it was that easy.
Mo: It is. You just have to consciously allow happiness in.
Zoey: You’re right. It is a choice. Nothing’s stopping me from making it. OK, from this point on, I am going to choose to be happy.

