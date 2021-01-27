Watch Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Online: Season 2 Episode 4

Did Mo and Max come to an agreement?

On Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 2 Episode 4, things took a turn for them when they could not agree on how to pursue their next big opportunity.

Meanwhile, Zoey vowed to choose happiness, but she quickly realized that the world works in mysterious ways.

Elsewhere, David was forced to re-evaluate his priorities when his past came back to haunt him.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic.