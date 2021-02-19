Apple TV+ Unveils First Looks for The Mosquito Coast Teaser and Physical

Apple TV+ isn't slowing down when it comes to great content for the fledgling streamer.

While they might not have a massive streaming library of vintage programming to peruse, what they do have in original series is well worth the investment.

At the TCA Press Tour today, the streamer unveiled a teaser for their new drama series, The Mosquito Coast, as well as a first look at the upcoming dramedy, Physical.

Apple TV+ announced a premiere date for The Mosquito Coast, the widely anticipated drama series adapted from the best-selling novel and starring Justin Theroux, Melissa George, Logan Polish, and Gabriel Bateman

Mark your calendars for Friday, April 30, when the first two episodes drop followed by new episodes every Friday on Apple TV+.

The drama comes from award-winning novelist and creator Neil Cross and is based on the best-selling book by Paul Theroux, which celebrates its 40th anniversary this year.

The Mosquito Coast is a gripping adventure and layered character drama following the dangerous journey of a radical idealist and brilliant inventor, Allie Fox (played by Justin Theroux), who uproots his family for Mexico when they suddenly find themselves on the run from the U.S. government.

The seven-episode series is executive produced by creator Neil Cross alongside Rupert Wyatt, who also directs the first two episodes, author Paul Theroux, star Justin Theroux, and Edward L. McDonnell.

Physical is a new dramedy starring Emmy and Golden Globe-nominee Rose Byrne, created by Annie Weisman, and produced by Tomorrow Studios. The 10-episode Apple Original series will make its global premiere this summer on Apple TV+.

Set in the idyllic but fragile beach paradise of sunny 1980s San Diego, “Physical” is a half-hour dark comedy following Sheila Rubin (played by Byrne), a quietly tortured, seemingly dutiful housewife supporting her smart but controversial husband’s bid for state assembly.

But behind closed doors, Sheila has her own darkly funny take on life she rarely lets the world see. She’s also battling a complex set of personal demons relating to her self-image…. that is until she finds release through the unlikeliest source: the world of aerobics.

First hooked on the exercise itself, Sheila’s real road to empowerment comes when she discovers a way to merge this newfound passion with the burgeoning technology of videotape to start a revolutionary business.

The series tracks her epic journey from a stifled, overlooked enabler to a powerful, confident economic force, as Sheila transforms into someone we take for granted today (but was entirely radical at the time) — the female lifestyle guru.

In addition to Byrne, Physical stars Rory Scovel, Dierdre Friel, Della Saba, Lou Taylor Pucci, Paul Sparks, and Ashley Liao.

What do you think, TV Fanatics?

We're eager to see more from Apple TV+ and to cover The Mosquito Coast and Physical when they air.

Will you be joining us?

Carissa Pavlica is the managing editor and a staff writer and critic for TV Fanatic. She's a member of the Critic's Choice Association, enjoys mentoring writers, conversing with cats, and passionately discussing the nuances of television and film with anyone who will listen. Follow her on Twitter and email her here at TV Fanatic.