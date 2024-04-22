Presumed Innocent: Release Date, Cast, Plot and Everything We Know About the Apple TV+ Drama

Another legal drama is coming to our screens this summer, and this time, Jake Gyllenhaal is taking the lead.

While there's no shortage of legal and crime dramas, we certainly aren't going to complain about another series joining the roster.

As far as Apple TV+'s Presumed Innocent goes, we're excited to see what this drama will bring us this summer.

Presumed Innocent Plot

Presumed Innocent follows Rusty Sabich (Jake Gyllenhaal) as his life is turned upside down.

A promising Chicago prosecutor, he quickly finds himself on the other side of the legal system when he becomes the prime suspect in a case revolving around the murder of someone in his office.

The show follows Rusty Sabich as he does anything and everything he can to declare his innocence while keeping his family and friends safe from harm.

If the title and story sound familiar to you, that's because it's based on Scott Turow's crime novel of the same name.

When it was initially released in 1987, Presumed Innocent set a record for paperback book deals, with The New York Times reporting that Warner Books bought the rights for $3 million.

Three years after the book's release and massive success, Alan J. Pakula directed a movie adaptation of Presumed Innocent, which had Harrison Ford take on the role of Rusty Sabich.

Considered by some to be one of Ford's best movies, the 1990 thriller was a huge success with critics and audiences and brought in over $220 million.

Although the show has a lot to live up to based on the book and movie's success, we're confident that the new series will be just as good, at least if the writers have anything to say about it.

Apple TV+'s version of Presumed Innocent was created by David E. Kelley, the prolific TV writer and producer best known for spearheading some of the biggest legal dramas and crime thrillers on television.

His work has been featured in hits like The Lincoln Lawyer, The Practice, Ally McBeal, and Big Little Lies. Each series also allows him to pull inspiration from his real-life work as a lawyer, adding realistic flare to the series.

If that wasn't enough to convince you to tune in to Presumed Innocent, know that Kelley has earned 11 Primetime Emmy Awards over the years, so his work is not a laughing matter.

How Many Episodes is Presumed Innocent?

Presumed Innocent is a limited series consisting of eight detailed episodes.

Although official run times have not been released yet, we can assume that each episode will be about an hour long.

Presumed Innocent Cast

Leading the cast for Presumed Innocent is Jake Gyllenhaal in the lead role of Rusty Sabich. Although Gyllenhaal has quite the list of credentials from appearing in movies, this will be his first major television role.

Joining Gyllenhaal is Ruth Negga, who will play his wife, Barbara Sabich. Negga has an extensive TV resume, having worked on projects such as Preacher, Misfits, and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

All-time great character actor Bill Camp will be playing Raymond Horgan, Rusty Sabich's boss, when the new crime thriller airs, per Deadline.

Elizabeth Marvel joins her real-life husband, Bill Camp, on Presumed Innocent, where she will take on the role of Lorraine Horgan, Raymond's wife.

Marvel has appeared on several shows in the Law & Order universe, along with shows like Lights Out, Homeland, and Mrs. Davis.

According to Deadline, Renate Reinsve, Peter Sarsgaard, and O-T Fagbenle (The Handmaid's Tale) join the cast as well.

Reinsve will play the role of Carolyn Polhemus, a driven and enigmatic Chicago prosecutor who is having an affair with her married boss.

Unfortunately, Carolyn's life is cut short when she becomes the victim of a gruesome murder.

Sarsgaard plays Tommy Molto, the Chief Deputy District Attorney with a huge chip on his shoulder. While strong and tough in the courtroom, Molto is rather insecure and lonely in his personal life.

Fagbenle is Nico Fella Guardia, a slick and ambitious politician who is deadset on getting a conviction when one of his Deputy District Attorneys is murdered. He'll do whatever it takes, including using the tragedy for political gain.

Presumed Innocent Trailer

At this time, there is no official trailer for Presumed Innocent. Given that the series will debut in June, it's safe to say that we should get an official trailer or teaser any day now.

Until then, it looks like fans will just have to wait until June to really get a look at the new crime thriller.

Presumed Innocent Release Date

Presumed Innocent will first air on June 14, 2024, with a double-header premiere, with Episode 2 following right after Episode 1 premieres.

Where to Watch Presumed Innocent

Presumed Innocent can be watched on Apple TV+ starting June 14, 2024.

The first and second episodes will be released on June 14, with each remaining episode following a week later. The final episode will air on July 26, 2024.

Devin Piel, an entertainment news writer from the Midwest with a passion for true crime and binge-streaming the latest Netflix series, is a staff writer for TV Fanatic.