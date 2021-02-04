Bridgerton: Jonathan Bailey Teases Season 2 of Netflix Hit

Bridgerton's Jonathan Bailey is opening up about the second season of the Netflix show.

The series became an instant hit for the streamer upon its launch in December 2020.

In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Bailey, who will lead Season 2, said that "Season 2 will just be all forearms," and that he'd "draw a little smiley face" for his fans to look at.

The actor also explained that he's chatted with series creator Chris Van Dusen about where Anthony Bridgerton's storyline will go on Season 2.

"I just like to have an idea of what the emotional journey will be. But it all really made sense to me, Anthony, from the get-go," he said before opening up about how his character was perceived by his close friends when they watched the show.

"It's funny when some friends watched it, and they're like, 'Oh God, he's really obnoxious and horrible.' And it was a bit of a surprise. I mean, of course, he is."

"Anthony represents something very particular. Because if he was just a rake flaunting around there...it just seemed to me that there was a real opportunity to show something that was a bit more commenting on masculinity," he added.

"And despair and love and the line between the two. When you get someone to the breaking point, that's really when someone hopefully can come into their life and they can flower."

As for what fans can expect from Bridgerton Season 2, Bailey said:

"They can just expect a lot from everyone. It was such an amazing introduction to the world via Daphne and Simon," the actor said.

"But there's so many brilliant characters that have got so much going on, so my tease would be enjoy your year and don't get comfy and thinking you know what's going to happen."

"We'll all be back for more romance, hopefully next Christmas, maybe further away."

Netflix officially ordered Bridgerton Season 2 in January. It was also announced that month that the series was Netflix's biggest opener ever.

Dearest Readers," opened the latest edition of Lady Whistledown's Society Papers, a storytelling device used on the drama series.

It continues: "The ton are abuzz with the latest gossip, and so it is my honor to impart to you: Bridgerton shall officially return for a second season. I do hope you have stored a bottle of ratafia for this most delightful occasion."

“The incomparable cast of Bridgerton will return to production in Spring 2021," reads the pamphlet, which could mean that another Christmas Day launch could be on the horizon.

"The author has been reliable informed that Lord Anthony Bridgerton intends to dominate the social season. I will have my pen ready to report on any and all of his romantic activities."

"However, gentle reader, before you set the comments section alight with requests for more sordid details, know that I am disinclined to report on the particulars at this time."

"Patience, after all, is a virtue."

While it's still unclear which cast members will be back for the new season besides Bailey, Season 1 lead Phoebe Dynevor expressed her confusion about how the show could be produced in a COVID-19 world.

“I can’t imagine how it would be possible to film under these circumstances,” the actress said during an interview with Deadline.

“There are so many extras and so many crew members, and it’s a very intimate show. It just baffles me how we would film it under COVID rules unless there was a vaccine beforehand.”

The robust cast also includes Rege-Jean Page (Simon), Nicola Coughlan (Penelope Featherington), Claudia Jessie (Eloise Bridgerton), Ruby Barker (Marina Thompson),Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury), Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte), Luke Thompson (Benedict Bridgerton), Luke Newton (Colin Bridgerton), and Ruby Stokes (Francesca Bridgerton).

The cast is rounded out by Will Tilston (Gregory Bridgerton), Florence Hunt (Hyacinth Bridgerton), Ruth Gemmell (Lady Violet Bridgerton), Bessie Carter (Prudence Featherington), Harriet Cains (Philipa Featherington), Polly Walker (Lady Portia Featherington), Ben Miller (Lord Featherington), Kathryn Drysdale (Genevieve Delacroix), Sabrina Bartlett (Siena Rosso), Martins Imhangbe (Will Mondrich), and Lorraine Ashbourne (Mrs. Varley).

What are your thoughts on these Season 2 details?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.