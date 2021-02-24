Disney+ Sets Premiere Dates for Loki, Turner & Hooch, & More

There's a lot of big content on the way to Disney+!

The streamer on Wednesday announced premiere dates for shows such as

Big Shot, Star Wars: The Bad Batch, Marvel Studios’ Loki, The Mysterious Benedict Society, Monsters At Work, Chip ‘N’ Dale: Park Life, and Turner & Hooch.

The big announcements came at today’s Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour,

The titles join the previously announced, highly anticipated scripted series The Falcon and The Winter Soldier premiering on Friday, March 19, and The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, coming to the service on Friday, March 26.

They also shared first look images from some of the upcoming Disney+ shows, including High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, The Mysterious Benedict Society, Chip ‘N’ Dale: Park Life and Turner & Hooch as well as key art from Big Shot.”

The streamer arrived in late 2019 and quickly propelled to a leading global entertainment streaming service, touting over 94.9 million subscribers around the world as of January 2, 2021.

Featuring critically acclaimed Originals, including fan favorite and Golden Globe Nominee for Best Television Series - Drama, The Mandalorian, and the global phenomenon Hamilton, nominated for two Golden Globes including Best Picture - Musical or Comedy, Disney+ provides an unmatched content experience as the dedicated streaming home for Disney’s beloved brands.

Disney+’s upcoming premiere dates are as follows:

March 19 – “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier”

March 26 – “The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers”

April 16 – “Big Shot”

May 4 – “Star Wars: The Bad Batch” **Special Premiere Date.** The series will premiere on May 4th with the second episode premiering on Friday, May 7th. Subsequent episodes will premiere on Fridays.

May 14 – “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” Season 2

June 11 – “Loki”

June 11 – “Zenimation” Season 2

June 25 – “The Mysterious Benedict Society”

July 2 – “Monsters at Work”

July 16 – “Turner & Hooch”

July 23 – “Chip ‘N’ Dale: Park Life”

It's an exciting time for the streamer as it doubles down on original scripted content. If there was any question about it not having enough originals, then these premiere dates should help show that it has a lot to offer.

Loki follows WandaVision and Falcon and the Winter Soldier to become a third MCU live-action series to launch on the service.

