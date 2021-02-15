Grey's Anatomy and Station 19 Midseason Trailer Teases Another Crossover, Lots of Danger

Grey's Anatomy and Station 19 will crossover, once again, with their midseason returns on March 11.

ABC unveiled a nailbiting new trailer for the big event, which begins with Station 19 Season 4 Episode 6 and ends with Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Episode 7.

The footage confirms that we'll be picking up from where both of the fall finales left off, which makes sense when you consider they were both bursting at the seams with cliffhangers.

Maya tells the crew that Carina and Andrew “have eyes” on one of the kidnappers, Opal, but it seems like both of the DeLucas will have their work cut out for them if they want to save everyone.

“I need you to come find us now because we’re following her,” Andrew says on the phone.

“Do not approach,” Ben says, seemingly hinting that there is more danger lurking than they first anticipated.

“These people could be really dangerous,” Maya declares.

We also get another glimpse of Meredith in the COVID beach dream, suggesting that more characters will be returning to the series.

We've already had Patrick Dempsey back as Derek and T.R. Knight as George, so could we get other big names in the back half of the season? It seems likely.

Meredith was seemingly on the road to recovery, but her vitals crashed at the close of the fall finale.

On a more ominous note, the preview wraps with Richard uttering the following:

"Bailey, something's happened."

Does this mean that something will happen to Ben, who is heavily featured earlier in the clip as the DeLucas try to close in on Opal?

It would be unfortunate given what Bailey has been through of late, but the franchise is hardly known for happy endings.

Grey's Anatomy Season 17 was supposed to pick back up on March 4, but ABC opted to delay the series for another week to help launch Krista Vernoff's new series, Rebel.

Yep, Vernoff will have three dramas on one night on ABC every Thursday.

What are your thoughts on the developments?

Have a look at the promo, and speculate in the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.