Home Improvement's Zachery Ty Bryan Pleads Guilty to Attacking Girlfriend

Former Home Improvement star Zachery Ty Bryan has pleaded guilty in his domestic violence case as part of a plea deal with prosecutors.

TMZ broke the news, which comes months after his October arrest in Oregon after a physical altercation with his girlfriend.

Per the outlet, the former star pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor counts of menacing and assault in the fourth degree.

The 39-year-old actor was arrested and taken to the Lane County Jail in Eugene, Oregon, on Saturday, Oct. 17.

A spokesperson for the Eugene Police Department revealed to E! News at the time that Bryan faced charges of "strangulation, assault in the fourth degree and interfering with making a report."

Police arrived at Bryan's residence after responding to reports of a physical dispute, and the unnamed victim was at a neighboring apartment.

"An investigation found that during the dispute, Bryan is reported to have assaulted the victim, impeded her breathing, and taken the victim's phone from her when she tried to call 911," a police spokesperson said.

"The victim declined medics. Bryan was taken into custody without incident and lodged at the Lane County Jail."

The altercation came two weeks after Bryan revealed on social media that he and his wife, Carly Matros, were splitting up.

"Almost Fourteen years as best friends, soulmates, partners and then parents. It has been an incredible journey, but together, we've decided to turn the page and move on from our marriage," he wrote on October 1.

"As we enter into this next chapter, our children and relationship as co-parents and dear friends will remain our priority.

"We understand this news lends itself to public dialogue, but in the interest of our children and our family, we're asking for privacy, compassion and love during this time.

"Thank you."

However, he later removed the post after it emerged that he had copied it word-for-word from embattled actor Armie Hammer's post, in which he announced he was splitting with his wife.

The actor is probably best known for playing Brad Taylor on the hit sitcom Home Improvement, but his TV credits also include Veronica Mars, Cold Case, and Touched by an Angel.

Matros was Bryan's high school sweetheart, and they got married in 2007. They share six-year-old twin girls Taylor and Gemma, four-year-old daughter Jordana, and 23-month-old son Pierce.

At the time of the incident, Bryan's girlfriend said they had been in a relationship for two years.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.