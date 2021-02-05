Jared Padalecki "Cannot Wait" for Jensen Ackles to Guest Star on Walker

Supernatural may have ended over three months ago, but that doesn't mean Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles will not be sharing the screen again.

Padalecki currently leads the cast of Walker, a reboot of Walker, Texas Ranger, and the show has already emerged as a huge hit for The CW.

After just two episodes, Walker Season 1 got extended to 18 episodes, and the network officially ordered a second season.

This comes after the series became The CW's biggest premiere in five years, so it seems like there is a long and bright future ahead.

In a new interview with TV Line, Padalecki opens up about wanting Ackles to stop by.

"He's doing The Boys right now with [Eric] Kripke in Toronto, so he's not even in the same country," the actor said, but hoped that they would be able to make something work when time allows for it.

"One of these days, he'll have to come on and be my bow-legged friend. We'll put him on horseback and give him a cowboy hat," Ackles said jokingly.

While nothing is currently in the works, we still have plenty of Walker episodes confirmed to be on the way, so there's a good chance it will happen sooner rather than later.

Padalecki and Ackles co-starred on Supernatural on all 15 seasons. Both actors found new gigs quickly following the conclusion of the beloved drama.

Ackles has been showing support for Padalecki's new project since the beginning.

"Go get 'em cowboy. [Walker] starts tonight starring this guy I know. [Jared PAdalecki] I better see some sweet roundhouse kicks," Ackles wrote on Instagram ahead of the series debut of Walker.

Fellow Supernatural star, and on-screen dad, Jeffrey Dean Morgan also shared his support ahead of the premiere.

"Just wanted to say congrats to my boy @jarpad. "I'm damn proud of him for bringing #Walker back to life as the man, and the exec producer. Well done. And @GenPadalecki to boot?! Pretty damn cool. Love you," he wrote.

The pickup for Walker Season 2 came quickly, but The CW noted that it was due to the strong ratings.

“Though we’re just a few weeks into the new season, we wanted to get a strategic head start on next season with these early renewals, which allows our production teams to start laying out story arcs and hiring staff, and at the same time, continues to provide us with a strong, stable schedule to build on for next season,” said CW Chairman and CEO Mark Pedowitz in a statement.

“As The CW’s 2020-2021 season kicks into high gear, we are thrilled creatively with the direction of our first new shows out of the gate, Walker and Superman & Lois, that we wanted to order the additional episodes to complete their first seasons, and we are particularly pleased with the huge success of the launch of Walker, which debuted as our most watched series premiere in 5 years.”

Walker Season 1 Episode 3 was a major step in the right direction for the series in the quality department.

