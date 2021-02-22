Legacies Spoilers: Will the School Close for Good?

Legacies is on a mini-hiatus, leaving us with much to think about.

The series returns Thursday, March 11, with Legacies Season 3 Episode 6, titled "To Who It May Concern," an installment that finds the Salvatore School for the Young and Gifted in danger of becoming, wait for it, extinct.

"After a sudden mass exodus of the school's student body, Alaric (Matthew Davis) and the squad desperately try to recruit new students to keep the school afloat," reads The CW's official description.

With students fleeing the school, it probably means the Malivore monsters are not good for business, and if that spreads to other potential supernatural beings, then the school may not be long for this world.

Another big issue is that, without students, the school will probably not be making the right amount of money to keep operating.

Yep, we know it's a magical world, but the governing bodies would question why there is still money despite a lack of students, which could lead to an investigation.

If you watch Legacies online, you know Alaric has hardly made the best decisions to protect the students, but maybe it's time for someone new at the helm of the school.

It will be tough to right the ship while he's still working there in a position of power, but at least he will be able to rely on those closest to him for assistance.

"Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) agrees to help Lizzie (Jenny Boyd) with the new student orientation," the logline continues.

Hope has a big interest in the future of the school: Her father donated the money that helped it flourish for so long.

She will also probably be looking to channel her energy elsewhere after the supposed death of Landon. But where does all of this leave Josie?

"Josie (Kaylee Bryant) enjoys a fresh start on her first day at Mystic Falls High, while MG (Quincy Fouse) begins his semester of no," the official description continues.

If you watch Legacies online, you know Josie has slowly been leaving the Salvatore School behind after ridding herself of her magic due to the Dark Josie plot.

For that reason alone, it seems like the Mystic Falls High storyline will continue for the foreseeable future. Josie feels terrible about what she did to Ethan. Plus, she has a new love interest in Finch.

If the Salvatore School continues to fall on hard times, could the students all find their way to Mystic Falls High? The school does need a new principal after what the Necromancer did to him.

The episode will also touch on what happened to Landon after the revelation that his spirit is still alive somewhere.

Have a look at the official promo for the installment below and hit the comments with your best theories.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.