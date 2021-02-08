Legacies Star Responds to Josie's Romantic Moment in Musical Episode

What will become of Josie Saltzman?

Legacies Season 3 Episode 3 found the character struggling with how much she had changed since her turn as Dark Josie.

But she tried to put all of it aside to play Elena Gilbert in the school musical.

Ultimately, she was left to ponder her future at the school, but she got one last meeting with Jade.

Jade returned to the school after spending years in a prison world.

Josie and Jade shared a romantic kiss after Jade said she was leaving the school because she didn't feel like she belonged there.

In a new interview with TV Line, Kaylee Bryant opened up about the romantic moment and how Josie could make some changes in her life going forward.

"Josie is not exactly the quickest with things. She needs to learn a lesson before she takes a big leap, and Jade was a huge lesson to her," Bryant explained to the outlet.

"She openly said, 'This place isn't right for me.' Josie's been feeling that way for a while now.

"She gave up her magic after really struggling with an addiction to it. And now she's living in a place surrounded by magic," she continued.

"It's all she's ever known, so hearing someone say that they're removing themselves from an unhealthy environment is something that Josie definitely needs to hear."

"This is what really kicks her into gear in taking the steps necessary to take care of herself."

If you watch Legacies online, you know that Josie has been slowly changing after saying goodbye to her magic, but where could she end up?

If you keep up with my Legacies reviews, I've suggested that she could wind up at Mystic Falls.

It would be a natural way to bring Ethan back into the show, you know, since Leo Howard was upped to series regular.

As with any show in The Vampire Diaries Universe, the creatives are staying tight-lipped about what's to come.

But thanks to these first few episodes of Legacies Season 3 actually being holdovers from Legacies Season 2, we know that this week's episode will be filled with shocking developments due to it being the original finale.

Legacies Season 3 Episode 4 is titled "Hold on Tight," and the following logline will give you a taste of what to expect.

WELCOME TO TEAM MONSTER - The Super Squad bands together after the Necromancer's (guest star Ben Geurens) next move unleashes more than anyone bargained for.

Meanwhile, a run-in with Ethan (Leo Howard) reminds Josie (Kaylee Bryant) why she doesn't trust herself with magic.

Danielle Rose Russell, Matthew Davis, Aria Shahghasemi, Jenny Boyd, Quincy Fouse, Chris Lee and Ben Levin also star. Jeffrey Hunt directed the episode written by Brett Matthews (#304). Original airdate 2/11/2021.

Does this mean that Josie will use magic? I'm not so sure, but she might need to.

The episode will feature warring forces, including Alyssa, the Necromancer, and Malivore.

Yup, the big bads are going to be caught in some troubling events.

What are your thoughts on what Bryant had to say about Josie's future?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.