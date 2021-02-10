Mary McDonnell to Recur on Rebel

Mary McDonnell will be joining Katey Sagal on ABC's Rebel.

Per Deadline, the Major Crimes alum has been added to the recurring cast of the forthcoming ABC drama from Grey's Anatomy showrunner Krista Vernoff.

McDonnell will play Helen, a woman who is inspired by Rebel(Sagal), and doesn’t let her own illness define her as she and her daughter fight for their lives and for justice, according to the outlet.

Adam Arkin, who executive produces and directs the series, is also stepping in front of the camera as the CEO of the Stonemore Medical Corporation.

Matthew Glave and Jalen Thomas Brooks will also be a part of the recurring cast of the highly anticipated drama series.

Inspired by the life of Erin Brockovich today, Annie "Rebel" Bello is a blue-collar legal advocate without a law degree. She's a funny, messy, brilliant and fearless woman who cares desperately about the causes she fights for and the people she loves.

When Rebel applies herself to a fight she believes in, she will win at almost any cost. "Erin Brockovich has never stopped the extraordinary work she does fighting for her clients like they're family, and Krista Vernoff's take on her life today in 'Rebel' is undeniable," said Karey Burke at the time of the series order.

"Katey Sagal is a powerhouse as 'Rebel' and with Andy Garcia, John Corbett and the rest of the phenomenal cast, viewers are going to fall in love with these characters and the world Krista has created for them."

"The work that Erin Brockovich does in this world is so powerful and so important that it almost defies description," said Vernoff of the show.

"Erin works tirelessly for social, legal and environmental justice despite the lack of a formal degree. She inspires everyone she meets to become their own heroes, and somehow, she also keeps us laughing."

"It has been a tremendous honor to get to know Erin and to create a show inspired by her," continues Vernoff.

"I am thrilled to be working with a dream cast led by the extraordinary Katey Sagal with the incredible Tara Nicole Weyr directing."

"I could not be more excited about the series order for 'Rebel,' and I'm so grateful for the support of Dana Walden, Karey Burke, Craig Hunegs, Jonnie Davis and all my partners at Walt Disney Television and ABC."

"'Rebel' is not just my story, it is all of our stories. There is a hero that exists in all of us, and I am so excited for Krista Vernoff and ABC to bring their visionary storytelling to this series," said Erin Brockovich when the show was picked up to series.

"The name 'Rebel' oozes self-empowerment, courage and rising above, even in the worst of circumstances. I cannot think of anyone better to play this role than the indomitable Katey Sagal, who is such a force, as well as the rest of this extraordinary cast."

The cast also includes John Corbett as Grady Bello, James Lesure as Benji, Lex Scott Davis as Cassidy, Tamala Jones as Lona, Ariela Barer as Ziggie, Kevin Zegers as Nate, Sam Palladio as Luke, and Andy Garcia as Cruz.

Rebel was recently announced to be replacing A Million Little Things on Thursdays at 10/9c, out of Grey's Anatomy, effectively giving a full-night of Vernoff-produced programming.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.