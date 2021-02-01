Neve Campbell Joins The Lincoln Lawyer Series at Netflix

Neve Campbell is returning to the small screen.

The actress will co-star in The Lincoln Lawyer, the forthcoming Netflix series from David E. Kelley.

Campbell is set to play Maggie McPherson, a passionate Deputy District Attorney who was previously married to Mickey Haller, played by Manuel Garcia-Rulfo.

Campbell was also approached to star when the series was in the works at CBS.

The Lincoln Lawyer was shelved at CBS last year, but Netflix swooped in last month to confirm it was picking the show up with a straight-to-series deal.

Novel writer Michael Connelly revealed the news at the time.

“Today, I’m excited to announce that after a bit of a journey, Mickey Haller will come to life once again on screen — this time in the TV series adaptation of The Lincoln Lawyer coming to Netflix and starring the wonderful and talented Manuel Garcia-Rulfo," he said.

“The Lincoln Lawyer series will be adapted to serve up the complex and mysterious arcs fans know and love with a mix of light-hearted humor and a dose of family dynamics,” the author continued.

“Season 1 will consist of 10 one-hour episodes and will be based on the second book in the series, The Brass Verdict. It is brought to life by a renowned team of producers that includes David E. Kelley (Big Little Lies, Goliath) as executive producer/writer, Ted Humphrey (The Good Wife, Wisdom of the Crowd) as showrunner/executive producer/writer, Ross Fineman (Goliath, Big Sky) as executive producer, and A+E Studios.”

The novels follow Mickey Haller, an iconoclastic idealist who runs his law practice out of the back seat of his Lincoln Town Car as he takes on cases big and small across the expansive city of Los Angeles.

“Manuel is the ideal Mickey Haller, as Haller follows in the footsteps of his attorney father with the showmanship of his Mexican movie star mother,” says Connelly.

“Manuel brings a powerful dynamic and dimension to the role — one that aligns with the books and will give the show the opportunity to celebrate the Latinx heritage and roots of this Los Angeles-based story.”

“I’m thrilled to call Netflix our home,” Connelly added.

“And I’m excited to bring this rich, multilayered story filled with intriguing characters and mysteries to solve to millions of viewers – both old and new fans – around the world.”

It has been a long road to the screen for the series, but at least it is finally moving along.

According to Deadline, the role of Lorna, the female lead of the series, is being recast, so new details will be revealed about that in due course.

Campbell is best known for her role in the Scream movies, as well as her role on Party of Five.

She is set to reprise her Scream role in 2022 when Scream 5 sees the light of day.

Her other credits include House of Cards, The Philanthropist, and Wild Things.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.