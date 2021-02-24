Paramount+ Snags Younger Final Season, Frasier Reboot, Jeremy Renner & More in Massive Pre-Launch Push

It was a huge day for Paramount+, the new and revamped CBS All Access, which hit up the Television Critics Association with a wealth of big announcements.

We got series orders, series moving from other cable networks to call the streamer home, casting details, and so much more.

What is very clear about the announcements is that Paramount+ is going to be delving deeper into proven franchises with the aim of finding new hits with built-in audiences.

Disney+ has found much success with it, and we guess we should probably say the same about Discovery+, which has somehow managed to find even more success with the 90 Day Fiance franchise.

The new series pickups are Love Story, Fatal Attraction, Parallax View, Italian Job, and Flashdance.

The Hollywood Reporter first broke the exciting news in an interview with Paramount Television Studios President Nicole Clemens.

These pickups join the fellow TV series based on big movies, Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies and making-of The Godfather entry The Offer.

"My job is to find Paramount+ The Handmaid's Tale, the Mad Men, The Walking Dead — the show that helps define them," she told the outlet.

"It's really ambitious and it's an offering that is going to be incredibly appealing and compelling to people who are in the market for another streamer."

On the casting front, we have Jeremy Renner teaming up with Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan for his Mayor of Kingstown series.

The highly anticipated series "follows the McLusky family — power brokers in Kingstown, Michigan where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry," according to THR.

"I am excited to dig into the complex and rough-around-the-edges character of Mike McLusky (the Mayor of Kingstown),” Renner said.

“In a world otherwise forgotten in society, Mike serves as a flawed system of checks and balances. Taylor has brought to life a layered and poignant universe that is not only incredibly intriguing but also more relevant than ever."

Meanwhile, the Frasier revival has officially landed a series order, but there's a huge catch.

Only Kelsey Grammer is currently locked in to reprise his role, meaning that no deals are in place yet for his co-stars David Hyde Pierce (Niles), Jane Leeves (Daphne), and Peri Gilpin (Roz) to return.

While we think good news will follow, it's certainly a red flag.

"Having spent over 20 years of my creative life on the Paramount lot, both producing shows and performing in several, I’d like to congratulate Paramount+ on its entry into the streaming world,” said Grammer in a statement.

“I gleefully anticipate sharing the next chapter in the continuing journey of Dr. Frasier Crane.”

Chris Harris (How I Met Your Mother, The Great Indoors) and Joe Cristalli (Life in Pieces, Perfect Harmony) will serve as showrunners/writers, and the pair will EP alongside Grammer.

“Frasier is one of the most acclaimed comedies in modern television history and truly defines premium storytelling,” said CBS Studios prez David Stapf.

“There has long been a call from fans for its return, and that call is now answered thanks to the amazing Kelsey Grammer reprising his iconic role of Dr. Frasier Crane and a brilliant creative plan from Joe, Chris and Kelsey. We can’t wait to reveal its next chapter on Paramount +.”

Meanwhile, Paramount+ has confirmed that the rumors are true:

Younger will end with its forthcoming final season, and you may be wondering why the streamer is making that announcement when the series has called TV Land home for the past six seasons.

It is moving to Paramount+ for its final 12 episodes, but it is still set to hit basic cable at some point in the future.

No premiere date has been set, but there is a splashy announcement video.

"With Younger, Darren Star has done it once again, creating a generational defining series that has captured millions of fans who are craving more and we are excited to pay that off with the final season on Paramount+," said Chris McCarthy, president of MTV Entertainment Group of the series, which is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios.

While Younger is ending, a spinoff focusing on Hilary Duff's Kelsey Peters is in the works, but there's no telling where it will air.

The streamer has also announced that Inside Amy Schumer will (finally!) return to the air with a series of specials.

Five specials have been ordered.

The original series, which hasn't aired since mid-2016, has been in limbo since its fourth season ended, but there was word that it would return in some capacity in the future.

There's also another Yellowstone spinoff in the works. Yes, that marks the third Yellowstone series on the air, which is pretty cool.

The series is titled 6666 and will focus on a centuries-old Texas ranch known for its horses and livestock.

Here's the official logline:

Founded when Comanches still ruled West Texas, no ranch in America is more steeped in the history of the West than the 6666. Still operating as it did two centuries before, and encompassing an entire county, the 6666 is where the rule of law and the laws of nature merge in a place where the most dangerous thing one does is the next thing … The 6666 is synonymous with the merciless endeavor to raise the finest horses and livestock in the world, and ultimately where world class cowboys are born and made.

And, if you've had your fill of TV shows, there was also some movie news for good measure.

New installments of Paranormal Activity and Pet Semetary are coming exclusively to Paramount+.

What's more, Mission Impossible 7 and A Quiet Place 2 will launch in theaters, before heading to Paramount + 45 days later.

