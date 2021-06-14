Younger Final Season to Air on TV Land This Summer

Younger may have completed its run on streaming, but the beloved comedy series will return to TV Land to air linearly this summer.

Younger Season 7 returns to TV Land on Wednesday, July 7, with a two-episode back-to-back linear premiere at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT.

The seventh season debuted on Paramount+, ViacomCBS’ premium streaming platform, earlier this year.

Younger follows Liza Miller (Sutton Foster), a talented editor navigating the highly competitive world of publishing while juggling the complications of mixing business with pleasure, and facing the lie she created about her age to land her dream job.

In the final season, Liza’s personal life is on shaky ground as she tries to stay true to herself.

After a setback at work, Kelsey (Hilary Duff) doubts her career decisions and discovers a new creative outlet. Maggie (Debi Mazar) gets cancelled.

The series has always been a force in key demographics for TV Land, so it will be exciting to see how much of a dent the streaming debut has on the final season ratings.

The season six finale on TV Land was the #1 rated season finale in series history among W25-54 (1.4 rating).

The season finale also scored season highs among several key demos, including P25-54 (.89 rating), W18-49 (1.1), and P18-49 (.70), while outperforming the season-to-date average by double digits in those demos (L+3).

At the time of the finale in 2019, Younger was the #1 rated original ad-supported cable sitcom among female viewers, W18-49 and W25-54.

The series finished 2017 and 2018 with those top rankings, as well (L+7). Younger is created, executive produced, and written by Darren Star, with Tony Hernandez of JAX Media also executive producing.

Dottie Zicklin, Eric Zicklin, and Alison Brown serve as executive producers and writers on the series. ViacomCBS MTV Entertainment Studios’ Keith Cox and Antonia Covault are the executives in charge of production. The series is produced by Darren Star Productions and MTV Entertainment Studios.

There was word that Younger could birth a spinoff focused on Kelsey, but TV Line recently reported that the spinoff was likely not going ahead.

Duff, however, has already lined up her next role, landing the lead role on Hulu's forthcoming How I Met Your Mother spinoff, How I Met Your Father.

