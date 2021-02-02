Punky Brewster is Back! Watch the First Trailer for Peacock Revival

Are you ready for the return of Punky Power?

Peacock sure is!

The streamer on Tuesday dropped the full-length trailer for its forthcoming revival of Punky Brester, which is set tp February 25, 2021.

All 10 episodes will be available on that date.

In this continuation of the iconic 80s sitcom about a bright young girl raised by a foster dad, Punky is now a single mother of three trying to get her life back on track when she meets Izzy, a young girl in the foster system who reminds Punky a lot of her younger self.

Soleil Moon Frye (Punky) and Cherie Johnson (Cherie) will reprise their original roles.

The series also stars Freddie Prinze Jr. (Travis, Punky’s ex-husband), Quinn Copeland (Izzy), Noah Cottrell (Diego), Oliver De Los Santos (Daniel), and Lauren Lindsey Donzis (Hannah).

From UCP and Universal Television, divisions of Universal Studio Group, Punky Brewster is written and executive produced by Steve and Jim Armogida (School of Rock, Grounded For Life).

Frye serves as executive producer alongside original series creator David Duclon (Punky Brewster, Family Matters, Silver Spoons) and Emmy-winning producer Jimmy Fox (The Arrangement, United Shades of America) of Main Event Media, an All3Media America company.

The first trailer shows Soleil stepping back into the iconic role, and it's like she's never been away.

"I am beyond thrilled and honored to be bringing Punky back!" Moon Frye said when the series was ordered a year ago.

"I'm grateful to our NBCUniversal Content Studios and Peacock family and to our incredible team of creators, writers, producers, cast and crew that have put their hearts into this journey every step of the way." "

It is with great love for the amazing people who were such a pivotal part of creating the Punky magic that I will do my very best to honor their memory as we once again share Punky with the people that love her and a new generation discovering her for the first time."

"To our incredible fans who have stood by us, thank you for believing in me and I will do my best to make you proud. I love you. Punky Power forever!"

Punky Brewster originally aired on NBC from 1884-86 on NBC, but was canceled by the Peacock network after its second season. It went on to live for two more seasons in syndication.

Peacock has had success with a revival of Saved by the Bell, and if the first trailer is any indication, it's on to a winner with Punky Brewster.

Have a look below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.