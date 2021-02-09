Watch 9-1-1: Lone Star Online: Season 2 Episode 4

at .

What happened at the wedding?

The 126 was pushed to the limit on 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 2 Episode 4 when a platform holding wedding guests literally crumbled.

A Horrific Crash - 9-1-1: Lone Star

With lives on the line, everyone had to come to terms with what they were willing to do to save everyone.

Meanwhile, TK confronted his mother about the future, and what her arrival was doing to his father.

Watch 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 2 Episode 4 Online

Use the video above to watch 9-1-1: Lone Star online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

9-1-1: Lone Star Season 2 Episode 4 Quotes

Bartender: I've seen you here before, right? 
T.K.: Yeah, were you here the night Crusher got impaled? I was one of the firefighters who responded.
Bartender: Firefighter, huh? Sign me up for the calendar.
Carlos: And his boyfriend is a cop. 

Owen: Someone should come up with a term for people who are better not together.
Gwyn: There is a term for that. Friends with Benefits. 

9-1-1: Lone Star Season 2 Episode 4

9-1-1: Lone Star Season 2 Episode 4 Photos

Beauty and Grace - Tall - 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 2 Episode 4
Dropping Knowledge - 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 2 Episode 4
Clarity - Tall - 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 2 Episode 4
Wise Cowboy - Tall - 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 2 Episode 4
Heart Eyes for Gwyn - Tall - 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 2 Episode 4
Salim -Tall - 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 2 Episode 4
  1. 9-1-1: Lone Star
  2. 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 2
  3. 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 2 Episode 4
  4. Watch 9-1-1: Lone Star Online: Season 2 Episode 4