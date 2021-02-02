Watch 9-1-1 Online: Season 4 Episode 3

Did the 118 manage to save a man from his smart devices?

Yep, 9-1-1 Season 4 Episode 3 went there.

It tackled a storyline involving a man being held captive by his smart devices.

Meanwhile, a yoga teacher lost her vision during a class, leading to a lot of heartbreak.

Elsewhere, three of the 118's biggest personalities were sent on a mission to Austin.

Use the video above to watch 9-1-1 online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.