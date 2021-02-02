Watch 9-1-1 Online: Season 4 Episode 3

at .

Did the 118 manage to save a man from his smart devices?

Yep, 9-1-1 Season 4 Episode 3 went there.

Hen Listens - 9-1-1 Season 4 Episode 3

It tackled a storyline involving a man being held captive by his smart devices.

Meanwhile, a yoga teacher lost her vision during a class, leading to a lot of heartbreak.

Elsewhere, three of the 118's biggest personalities were sent on a mission to Austin.

Watch 9-1-1 Season 4 Episode 3 Online

Use the video above to watch 9-1-1 online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

9-1-1 Season 4 Episode 3 Quotes

Athena: I can not believe she made it this far.
Bobby: So you thought that she'd give it a try and then find out that it's not for her?
Athena: Which it isn't. Because she is not doing this for herself, she's doing it because of me. To protect me. Which yes, I find sweet but also infuriating. Because how can I yell at her about wasting her future when she says something like that?

Justine: That 911 lady sent you.
Athena: She wanted us to have a talk about your future.

9-1-1 Season 4 Episode 3

9-1-1 Season 4 Episode 3 Photos

Listening Hard - 9-1-1 Season 4 Episode 3
Freeze - 9-1-1 Season 4 Episode 3
Hen Listens - 9-1-1 Season 4 Episode 3
Coursework - 9-1-1 Season 4 Episode 3
Medical School - 9-1-1 Season 4 Episode 3
Alarm System - 9-1-1 Season 4 Episode 3
  1. 9-1-1
  2. 9-1-1 Season 4
  3. 9-1-1 Season 4 Episode 3
  4. Watch 9-1-1 Online: Season 4 Episode 3