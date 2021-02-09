Watch All American Online: Season 3 Episode 4

What happened to Chris?

On All American Season 3 Episode 4, things took a turn when Spencer gave out some sage advice following heartbreak.

Meanwhile, Olivia's sobriety was questioned when Laura noticed a change in her behavior.

What did Olivia have to do to prove she was still sober?

Elsewhere, Layla did some soul searching when she realized her lawsuit had hit a dead end.

All American Season 3 Episode 4 Quotes

You know, phones work too.

Billy [to Willie]

Right now music is my focus. It's my therapy.

Coop [to Spencer]

All American Season 3 Episode 4

