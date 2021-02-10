Watch Big Sky Online: Season 1 Episode 8

Did the lie detector help or hinder Legarski?

On Big Sky Season 1 Episode 8, tensions mounted at the hospital when he continued to claim that he lost his memory.

Tubb Questions - Big Sky Season 1 Episode 8

Meanwhile, Cassie and Jenny grew more suspicious of someone around them.

Elsewhere, Ronald found himself in a precarious situation thanks to a nosy paperboy.

Did he choose to kill so soon after killing his mother?

Watch Big Sky Season 1 Episode 8 Online

Big Sky Season 1 Episode 8 Quotes

Tubb: Hey. We're gonna increase the drive-bys where you're staying.
Jerrie: Can't you just position somebody there?
Tubb: I wish we could.
Jerrie: I should be okay. My friend's husband has a big dog. And a big gun. I think it's an AK-47.
Tubb: Okay, I didn't hear that.

Cassie: If you know anything at all about this guy...
Merilee: I don't. Obviously I don't know anything. Except that I'm the world's biggest dope.

Big Sky Season 1 Episode 8

