Watch Blue Bloods Online: Season 11 Episode 7

at .

Did Danny get revenge on the corrupt detective?

Danny witnessed a drive-by shooting on Blue Bloods Season 11 Episode 7, but the lead detective vetoed his version of events.

Trusting an Ex-Detective - Blue Bloods Season 11 Episode 7

They butted heads in a public setting, leading to a big twist.

Meanwhile, Jamie was shocked when a childhood friend arrived in New York in desperate need of help.

Watch Blue Bloods Season 11 Episode 7 Online

Use the video above to watch Blue Bloods online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Blue Bloods Season 11 Episode 7 Quotes

Garrett: Mackenzie?
Frank: The harder it is to show respect, the harder you have to work at it.
Garrett: Just one word. In the eyes of the public, he's a racist cop.
Frank: That's about a dozen words, and it's all crap. That judge should be impeached.
Garrett: Doesn't matter. The public eye won't blink.

Frank: You do realize I rely on you for critical information like this.
Garrett: And it's a lot of pressure, year after year.
Sid: Don't look at me. Intel like this ain't my forte.
Garrett: And what is your forte, Sid?
Sid: I don't know, but not birthday presents.

Blue Bloods Season 11 Episode 7

Blue Bloods Season 11 Episode 7 Photos

No Going Back - Blue Bloods Season 11 Episode 7
Trusting an Ex-Detective - Blue Bloods Season 11 Episode 7
Hot on His Heels/Tall - Blue Bloods Season 11 Episode 7
Chasing a Cold Trail - Blue Bloods Season 11 Episode 7
From Cop to Witness - Blue Bloods Season 11 Episode 7
A Suspected Crime Ring - Blue Bloods Season 11 Episode 7
  1. Blue Bloods
  2. Blue Bloods Season 11
  3. Blue Bloods Season 11 Episode 7
  4. Watch Blue Bloods Online: Season 11 Episode 7