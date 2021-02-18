Watch Chicago Fire Online: Season 9 Episode 7

Did Severide and Casey's mission give some much-needed results?

On Chicago Fire Season 9 Episode 7, tensions mounted after a homeless encampment was set on fire, leaving more questions than answers.

Herrmann hose - Chicago Fire Season 9 Episode 7

Who was to blame?

Meanwhile, Cruz was left in a troubling scenario after a close call that could have claimed the lives of many.

Elsewhere, Ritter helped one of his colleagues after a big bust-up.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Chicago Fire Season 9 Episode 7 Quotes

Kidd: That boy has got it bad.
Brett: What?
Kidd: Oh come on, a lieutenant picking up masks? Nuh-uh, he was here to see you.
Brett: You think so?

Severide: We should get away. Just us.
Kidd: You got somewhere in mind that doesn’t involve airports or crowds?
Severide: How about the cabin?
Kidd: So icy roads, snow-covered driveway, subzero temperatures, and the two of us? Sounds hot.
Severide: That’s exactly what I was thinking.

Chicago Fire Season 9 Episode 7

Chicago Fire Season 9 Episode 7 Photos

