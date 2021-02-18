Watch Chicago Fire Online: Season 9 Episode 7

Did Severide and Casey's mission give some much-needed results?

On Chicago Fire Season 9 Episode 7, tensions mounted after a homeless encampment was set on fire, leaving more questions than answers.

Who was to blame?

Meanwhile, Cruz was left in a troubling scenario after a close call that could have claimed the lives of many.

Elsewhere, Ritter helped one of his colleagues after a big bust-up.

Use the video above to watch Chicago Fire online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.