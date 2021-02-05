Watch Legacies Online: Season 3 Episode 3

at .

Who was the new monster?

On Legacies Season 3 Episode 3, a persuasive monster arrived at the school and urged the teens to throw a musical.

Lizzie as Caroline - Legacies Season 3 Episode 3

Meanwhile, Hope realized that the students were talking about her dead father in a bad way.

What did she do to get revenge?

Elsewhere, Caroline revealed a secret from the past to Lizzie about when she became a vampire.

Watch Legacies Season 3 Episode 3 Online

Use the video above to watch Legacies online right here via TV Fanatic.

Legacies Season 3 Episode 3 Quotes

Hope: Salvatore the musical?
Landon: Yeah, it's a musical about the founding of the school. Dr. Goodfellow said now that I'm a human I have to think about colleges, and he told me I'm talented at writing music, and apparently the school needs a musical programme for the accreditation board.
Hope: I don't sing in public.
Landon: Actually, I wanted to ask. I know things are awkward and we don't really know what's going on between us, but I could really use your help with all this stuff because, I mean, you know all of these people for real. Some of it involves your dad. He's part of the story of the school. You both are.
Hope: We're not characters in your musical, Landon. My family stays out of it.

Landon: Nice. Uh, and which role are you reading for?
Kaleb: Uh, Damon.
Landon: Okay, oh, cool. Thanks.

