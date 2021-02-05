Watch Legacies Online: Season 3 Episode 3

Who was the new monster?

On Legacies Season 3 Episode 3, a persuasive monster arrived at the school and urged the teens to throw a musical.

Meanwhile, Hope realized that the students were talking about her dead father in a bad way.

What did she do to get revenge?

Elsewhere, Caroline revealed a secret from the past to Lizzie about when she became a vampire.

Use the video above to watch Legacies online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.