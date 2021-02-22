Watch NCIS: Los Angeles Online: Season 12 Episode 11

at .

Did the NCIS manage to save Callen from Russian authorities?

On NCIS: Los Angeles Season 12 Episode 11, things took a wild turn when he returned to the country to investigate a previous mission.

Double Agent? - NCIS: Los Angeles Season 12 Episode 11

He was brought into the country with the government turning the tables on him and detaining him.

Meanwhile, Deeks had to weather a heavy storm in one of his first missions back as an official agent.

Oleg: I'm not traitor.
Callen: Of course you're not. I appreciate that.

Let me know what you find out. I might be getting paranoid.

Callen [to Fatima]

