Watch NCIS Online: Season 18 Episode 7

Did the NCIS find a flaw in the way the Navy conducted a search for a murderer?

On NCIS Season 18 Episode 7, the gang picked up a case that involved a young Navy officer driving home a recently released inmate.

Distressed Boss - NCIS Season 18 Episode 6

Meanwhile, Gibbs helped Palmer deal with a personal loss, but what did it reveal about himself?

Elsewhere, Jack geared up to say goodbye to the NCIS, but for what reason?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

NCIS Season 18 Episode 7 Quotes

Kasie: You seem unimpressed.
Gibbs: Yup.

Parenting -- it looks easy until you try it.

McGee

NCIS Season 18 Episode 7

NCIS Season 18 Episode 7 Photos

Helping a Friend - NCIS Season 18 Episode 7
Searching for Clues - NCIS Season 18 Episode 7
Heading the Hunt - NCIS Season 18 Episode 7
Seeking a Killer - NCIS Season 18 Episode 7
Former Inmate is Suspect - NCIS Season 18 Episode 7
Coping With Trauma - NCIS Season 18 Episode 7
