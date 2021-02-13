Watch The Blacklist Online: Season 8 Episode 6

Did Red and Dembe manage to honor their friend?

On The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 6, the pair wanted to help with the preparation for a big death.

Pitching In - The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 5

Meanwhile, Aram went undercover as an interpreter for a company that had an association with a known blacklister.

Elsewhere, Liz's plan of attack was revealed, but did it put her in good standing with any of her former colleagues?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 6 Quotes

Have you considered simply leaving Keen alone, taking a breath to consider your role in all this?

Park [to Red]

Park: Why is it the really wealthy always want to own a restaurant?
Red: I'm sure for some it has a lot to do with glad-handing and back-slapping. For me, it was sort of a friend in need. Now it's a project. We're expanding. And this, an office, with a stove and a walk-in.

