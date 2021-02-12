The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 6 Review: The Wellstone Agency

The series mostly took time out from the hunt for Liz to say goodbye to an old friend.

The late, bizarre little man Glen Carter was at the heart of The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 6.

This approach was necessitated by Clark Middleton's death, who portrayed Glen, on Oct. 4, 2020.

Middleton's death could have been addressed with Red just saying, "Too bad about Glen, huh?" to Dembe and let that be the end of it.

But the way it was handled was so much better. Glen, Raymond's favorite tracker, returned the favor and made him do the tracking instead.

It was glorious to watch Glen infuriate Reddington one more time with his outlandish final requests as Dembe tried to stifle a smirk if this is it, indeed.

Of course, Glen proudly boasted to his mother and his friends that he was Huey Lewis's muse. He always struck me as a "Hip to be Square" kind of guy.

Kudos to Huey for having anything to do with this subterfuge and keeping a straight face throughout.

Oh, well. He's just workin' for a livin', getting his face out in front of a new generation.

It was a hoot watching Red, unable to ask, "Do you know who I am?" having to grovel before a man whose hits were predominantly in the 1980s.

No wonder Huey tossed out Raymond after he described the preposterous setup for Glen's memorial party. After all, he was invited to take part in "We Are the World." He was above performing at parties.

Fortunately, Huey had the intellectual curiosity to determine why his manager would allow this Steve guy in the same room as him.

Otherwise, we wouldn't have gotten that fantastic scene at the DMV party (two words which would seem an oxymoron) during which Huey extolled the virtues of a man he had never met.

Reddington's connection to Glen so intrigued Huey that all he wanted for payment was to know why so badly that he went along to the Statue of Liberty for the scattering of Glen's ashes.

Red's eulogy of Glen showed why viewers appreciate him despite his being a deadly criminal mastermind. He spoke with love from his heart in a way that perfectly summarized Glen's 13 appearances on the series.

Glen's now bowling strikes at the great alley in the sky.

Raymond proved to be a master multi-tasker, managing to grieve for Glen while still finding time to follow a lead about Liz and help out the suddenly-in-need Park.

It's hard to blame Reddington for continuing to follow up any lead that might take him to Liz. He has to get ahead of her sometime, somehow.

Who would have thought of interpreters as part of the support staff of crime?

It was entirely believable that Red had burned his bridges at Wellstone, but fortunately, he still had a connection inside, so he learned of Liz's recent use of that service.

He needed the Task Force to take on Wellstone as a Blacklist target, although the connection was pretty tenuous.

Was anyone surprised that Aram spoke six to eight languages, depending on which ones are considered relevant?

Also, he has become so much more confident in the field, bullshitting his way out of trouble. All his escapades with Elodie are paying off.

Look at how cool he stayed while translating for The Colonel, as Raymond hinted at an FBI mole inside of Wellington. Reddington ultimately gave him cover, but he didn't give himself away, even when The Colonel held a gun on him.

He also acted so properly indignant even when caught redhanded hacking Miss Jessica's laptop. She ended up apologizing to him.

The shocking part was that Red gave up the Bosnian hitman's name that Liz had been talking with to Harold. Maybe he realizes that both he and the Task Force have the same goal of capturing, not killing, her.

Because he's never going to get his money back if he kills her, also, he would lose his working relationship with the Task Force, which has been mutually beneficial through the years.

Now, what precisely is Liz planning with a Bosnian assassin? It can't be anything good for Reddington.

Poor Park finally got a spotlight episode, and she made a mess of things.

Didn't you know when she acted so high and mighty toward Red in the beginning that she would be back for his help?

It was hard to blame her for trying to help her friend. I mean, who could even guess that she had friends, based on her behavior at work?

So it was little wonder that she went psycho after Melissa died from her wounds. Park only seems to have two settings: tightly wound and berserk.

Raymond has a new mole inside the Task Force now, whether he needs one or not.

And you know that Park lying to Harold about her involvement is going to come back to bite her in the ass. If Liz weren't off the reservation, Park likely already would be gone.

To follow Park's time with the Task Force, watch The Blacklist online.

Liz was gone a second consecutive week. Did you miss her?

How did you enjoy Red's eulogy for Glen?

Will Park be gone soon?

Comment below.

Dale McGarrigle is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.