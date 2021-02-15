Watch The Equalizer Online: Season 1 Episode 2

at .

Did McCall manage to even the odds?

Her online ad found people reaching out to her on The Equalizer Season 1 Episode 2, but she had to learn to prioritize the most important cases first.

Watch The Equalizer Season 1 Episode 1 Online

Meanwhile, a young boy was kidnapped by a human trafficker and threatened with murder unless information about the FBI was passed over.

Elsewhere, Delilah's community service caused a lot of problems for her social life.

Watch The Equalizer Season 1 Episode 2 Online

Use the video above to watch The Equalizer online right here via TV Fanatic.

Watch The Equalizer Season 1 Episode 2 Online

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

The Equalizer Season 1 Episode 2 Quotes

Come on, let's get you into something a little less flammable.

Robin

Goon: You have no idea the magnitude of what you just got yourself into.
[Robin shoots both goons.]
Robin: Neither did you.

The Equalizer Season 1 Episode 2

The Equalizer Season 1 Episode 2 Photos

Fun in Times Square - The Equalizer Season 1 Episode 2
A Plan Gone Wrong - The Equalizer Season 1 Episode 2
Two Guns - The Equalizer Season 1 Episode 2
Two People in Captivity - The Equalizer Season 1 Episode 2
Dante and Sadler - The Equalizer Season 1 Episode 2
A Fight - The Equalizer Season 1 Episode 2
  1. The Equalizer
  2. The Equalizer Season 1
  3. The Equalizer Season 1 Episode 2
  4. Watch The Equalizer Online: Season 1 Episode 2