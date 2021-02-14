The Equalizer Season 1 Episode 2 Review: Glory

That was a solid follow-up to The Equalizer Season 1 Episode 1.

Just as Robin was getting accustomed to saving those in need, she found herself pulled in multiple directions, leading to some surprising developments.

The Equalizer Season 1 Episode 2 dialed up the action, intrigue, and everything in between to push our hero to the limit, and it gave us another satisfying hour.

As someone who is not the biggest fan of procedurals, I thoroughly enjoyed the case, and I think it was thanks, in large part, to the way Queen Latifah is selling this character.

If you watch The Equalizer online, you know Robin hates nothing more than people being swindled and put in the frame for crimes they did not commit.

Learning that she's been dubbed The Equalizer before makes it obvious that her past definitely revolves around her saving those types of people, making me think that one of her cases conflicted with her career.

Robin plays in a gray area, but something big must have gone down for her to quit her job and follow her own path. We know the past very much haunts her, but at least she's returning to that line of work on her own terms.

Everyone associated with the firm has been tenacious in their attempt to get her back. While their actions have bordered on stalking, it illustrates that Robin is good at her job.

Come on, let's get you into something a little less flammable. Robin Permalink: Come on, let's get you into something a little less flammable.

We've had an excellent showcase of her working her magic to save several lives on the first two episodes alone, and I am so here for the freelance jobs she will take on with William.

If she's being forced back to her old stomping grounds, she might as well do it on her own terms and make it beneficial to her.

It's clear her job has previously caused problems in her household, what with Delilah suspecting her mother wouldn't attend her performance in Times Square.

Delilah has a stronger connection with Aunt Vi than her own mother, but that's not necessarily a bad thing. If Robin is, god forbid, trapped on a mission, at least Delilah has someone to turn to.

The wider issue here is in the way Robin is lying to them about where she's going. Her excuses flow off the tip of her tongue without a second thought, to the point that it seems like she will tell Delilah one thing and Aunt Vi another one day and find herself in an even bigger hole.

The lead character hiding their true job from their family and friends is not cutting edge for TV, but I hope The Equalizer can find a way to put a unique spin on it for future installments.

Should Robin's profession be exposed, it could open up some better interactions in the family home, as opposed to everyone questioning everything that Robin does.

This could get repetitive quickly, but I guess Harry and Mel could help Robin cook up a more believable lie about what the trio gets up to.

The case of the week surpassed my expectations, and what I liked the most about it was how quickly it moved from beat to beat. Many procedurals have more clean-cut storylines, but there was a lot to unpack in such a short time.

In essence, it felt like I watched a movie with a beginning, middle, and end, and if the show can keep that up for every episode, it could have the legs to stand on for several seasons.

Goon: You have no idea the magnitude of what you just got yourself into.

[Robin shoots both goons.]

Robin: Neither did you. Permalink: You have no idea the magnitude of what you just got yourself into.

Dante digging into Robin's past was hardly surprising. He's a by the books kind of detective, and while Robin may be helping those in need, he doesn't like that she has no qualms about harming the bad guys if she needs to.

The series has set the pair on a collision course, but it's doubtful they will be at odds for very long. Dante is completely besotted with finding out more about Robin.

His pursuit of answers makes sense: She's managed to hide from search engines and FBI records, so there's no way of him finding out all there is to know about her unless he gets close to someone in her circle with loose lips.

If Robin winds back up on the CIA payroll, she will have a more convincing excuse for her run-ins with Dante, assuming she doesn't do something to stop him pestering her first.

Harry and Mel are slowly becoming two of my favorite sidekicks on TV. They've managed to build a great rapport with Robin, and while their little operation is still in its infancy, there's a lot to love about the way they work.

As Robin got her fight on, Mel out on the field gave us some much-needed insight into their relationship. Mel's comment about Robin learning some new tricks after the fight confirmed that there are some things that even Mel doesn't know about her supposed friend.

Sooner or later, we'll get to the root of what Robin is hiding, but that might have to involve some more screen time for William.

Chris Noth's character has been a shadowy figure for two episodes now, and it's about time we got to see him in action.

What did you think of the episode? Are you digging the high-stakes missions?

What did you think of the way Robin handled the case?

Do you think Delilah and Aunt Vi will find out the truth soon?

Hit the comments below.

The Equalizer continues Sundays at 8/7c on CBS.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.